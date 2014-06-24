 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'We gave our best' - Cristiano Ronaldo holds head high after World Cup exit

share

Source:

Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't carry the team by himself this time.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Associated Press

The five-time player of the year, who scored four goals in his opening two matches at the World Cup, was eliminated from the tournament after Portugal lost to Uruguay 2-1 in the round of 16.

"We gave our best," Ronaldo said. "The team played well. As the team captain I am proud of this group."

Portugal won the 2016 European Championship and came to Russia with high expectations following the surprise title in France two years ago, its first in a major tournament. Ronaldo started off this year's tournament with a hat trick against Spain and then added another goal against Morocco.

But today, it was Edinson Cavani who scored twice to earn victory for the Uruguayans.

"No team can win with one player alone," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. "He tried. The team didn't win because Uruguay scored twice."

Portugal hasn't reached the World Cup quarterfinals since 2006, when a young Ronaldo led the team to the semifinals. Back then, Portugal lost to France and eventually finished fourth after losing to Germany in the consolation game.

Ronaldo, now 33 and still playing some of the best football of his life, failed to provide the spark Portugal needed against Uruguay.

Ronaldo's great start in Russia allowed him to surpass the combined total of three goals he had scored in his previous three World Cups. He also joined Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler as the only players to score in four World Cups.

The four early goals in this year's tournament had put him in position to contend for the "Golden Boot" trophy, but he was surpassed by England striker Harry Kane's five goals in the group stage.

Despite his fast start in Russia, Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Iran in the third game. He also was nearly given a red card when his elbowing of an opponent was reviewed on video.

Prior to the World Cup, Ronaldo led Real Madrid to its third straight Champions League title, but he arrived in Russia surrounded by distractions about his club future and a tax fraud accusation back in Madrid.

He had said he would talk about his club future after joining the national team, but avoided the subject from the start. He only spoke briefly with the media in Russia.

"Now it's not the time to talk about the future," Ronaldo said. "I'm sure that the national team will remain as one of the best in the world. We have great players, a fantastic group."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

2
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball playoffs second-round series Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Where should LeBron go? Assessing King James' next move after free agency

00:15
3
The 42-37 win saw Brown's team get the victory over John Mitchell's Bulls in Singapore.

Sunwolves score in final minutes as Tony Brown wins battle of Kiwi coaches

00:15
4
Ed Fidow saw the tryline and he wasn't going to be stopped.

Watch: Manu Samoa winger steamrolls defender to score during dominant World Cup qualifier win over Germany

5
Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup

Team New Zealand confirm first three challengers for 2021 America's Cup

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.

01:41
The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.

A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

The airbags have the potential to deploy with explosive force, and have killed 23 people overseas.

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 