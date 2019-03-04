'We don't play Playstation!' Jurgen Klopp has mini meltdown at reporter after Liverpool's goalless draw

Two months after blowing the chance to go 10 points clear, Liverpool isn't even top of the Premier League any more.

With nine matches to go, it is advantage Manchester City. Retaining the title is in the hands of the champions.

City is a point ahead of Liverpool thanks to its 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday and Juergen Klopp's side being held 0-0 by Everton this morning.

The stalemate wasn't a blip in Liverpool's quest to end a 29-year top-flight title drought, but the latest in a worrying trend for Klopp. His side has drawn four of its last six league matches to hand the initiative to Pep Guardiola's City.

The manager didn't take kindly to a reporter challenging him over his tactics and substitutions in the goalless draw.

"I'm really disappointed about your question. It's football -- we don't play Playstation," he said.

"Do you think we didn't take enough risks today? Was there any draw where we didn't try to win? Bring on an extra attacker and football changes? It is not like that, come on.

"We are offensive enough, football doesn't work like that. There are nine games to go and we don't lose our nerves, not like you, obviously."

When the reporter suggested he might have brought on another attacker, Klopp said it was not the right moment to take a cavalier approach.

"You cannot start with four or five strikers in a striker way with nothing else to do than to try to score.

"We are an offensive team and that's absolutely okay. We take a risk, no doubt about it, but it is not like that. It's not the moment where we say, 'Come on now, throw everything in that direction.'

"You cannot play in the Premier League like that. We play next week against Burnley and if we play only offensive, they kill us on the counter-attack, 100 per cent.

"We take all the risks, but you cannot take more than 100 per cent risk. It's not about going nuts."

Instead, he said blame the weather.

"(A) very, very difficult game for different reasons," Klopp told broadcaster Sky Sports. "A wild opponent and — I know people don't like it when I say this — the wind came from all different directions, you saw that in a lot of situations.