 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'We don't have a team of winners' - Phoenix coach blasts players after blowing another big lead

share

Source:

NZN

Wellington need to remember how to win, and they need to do it quickly, coach Darije Kalezic says.

After leading two-nil, the Nix fell 3-2 to the Victory in Wellington.
Source: SKY

The Phoenix squandered a two-goal half-time lead at Westpac Stadium on Sunday, allowing Melbourne Victory to surge home for a 3-2 win.

"We don't have a team with winners, 11 or 15 winners on the field, because if you have winners, this never happens," Kalezic said.

"Everybody has to understand that they have to be winners if they want to change Wellington Phoenix from the club that they were, to the club that everybody would be proud of."

It was the Nix's fifth loss of the season, leaving them anchored to the bottom of the A-League ladder with just one win and two draws from eight matches and having leaked a league-high 20 goals.

Kalezic isn't thinking yet about using the January transfer window to boost his squad, but says players will have to prove their commitment if they want to hold onto their places.

"Only players who are going to give 100 per cent effort for this club, those players are going to play. Players who cannot give 100 per cent, they will not play for the Phoenix."

Sunday's game also included a new twist with the surprise absence of Brazilian midfielder Gui Finkler from the matchday squad.

Finkler was stood down following a petulant reaction to his 55th-minute substitution in Wellington's 4-1 loss to Central Coast Mariners nine days ago.

"For disciplinary reasons, he is not here," Kalezic said.

"Gui, after the change, he leaves the field, he leaves also the changing room and he leaves the stadium.

"He didn't wait for his teammates, and made a choice for himself."

Kalezic doesn't believe Finkler's reaction is indicative of any wider problems in his squad.

"I don't have issues with players at all - we work in a really good atmosphere with each other, and the players are really happy on the training field," he said.

"Everybody has to realise, we are here for the Phoenix. I am not here for myself - I am here for the club.

"The club is in the first place, and not me."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:10
1
The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

2
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

00:20
3
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

00:30
4
Steve Smith's mindgames did the trick once again as he got opener Mark Stoneman two overs before the Day Two's end.

England lose early wicket after throwing away appeal on plumb LBW late on second day

00:20
5
Charges were placed to bring down the upper level of the Silverdome in Detroit – it’s not clear what exactly went wrong.

Watch: Whoops! Demolition explosives fail to bring down US stadium

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


00:15
The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie to resume this morning

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

02:23

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

01:58
A fire has ripped through a West Auckland primary school overnight, and police say the movement of the fire was unusual.

'It appears suspicious' – Police investigating blaze at West Auckland primary school as deliberate

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today, as a blaze ripped through a classroom.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 