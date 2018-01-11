'We deserved to win' - Phoenix boss thrilled with second A-League victory

Wellington Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic is slowly coming to terms with the Kiwi perspective as he begins the challenging process of lifting his team from the bottom of the A-League ladder.

The Nix recorded just their second win of the season in Wellington last night, edging 10-man Melbourne Victory 2-1 at a chilly, rain-swept Westpac Stadium.

The home team had their job simplified after eight minutes, when Victory defender Rhys Williams was red-carded for his tackle on Andrijia Kaludjerovic as the Serbian striker broke through on goal.

Yet they still managed to trail 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a swift finish on the counterattack from former Phoenix fan favourite Kosta Barbarouses.

Roy Krishna equalised in the 64th minute after Melbourne goalie Lawrence Thomas fumbled Nathan Burns's bullet strike. Wellington secured the win in the 83rd minute through a Mark Milligan own goal.

It wasn't the most convincing of wins but the Phoenix unleashed 28 shots on goal to Melbourne's three, with nine on target to the visitors' one.

Happy to finally notch up a second victory Kalezic was philosophical about the lopsided shooting stats.

"After I think 26 or 27 or 30 shots on the goal, we score two goals and we deserved to win," he said.

"I cannot be any more frustrated, is no space to be more frustrated in my brain.

"Like people in New Zealand, let's say that my glass is also half full and not half empty because that is the mentality of the people here and I have to think the same."

With the season now more than half over, Wellington are still last on the ladder with two wins, four draws and eight losses.

They lie three points behind ninth-placed Brisbane, and eight astray of Western Sydney, who drew 1-1 with Adelaide United and sit sixth on the ladder.