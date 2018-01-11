 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'We deserved to win' - Phoenix boss thrilled with second A-League victory

share

Source:

NZN

Wellington Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic is slowly coming to terms with the Kiwi perspective as he begins the challenging process of lifting his team from the bottom of the A-League ladder.

The Nix clawed their way back from a goal down to seal a 2-1 win in Wellington.
Source: SKY

The Nix recorded just their second win of the season in Wellington last night, edging 10-man Melbourne Victory 2-1 at a chilly, rain-swept Westpac Stadium.

The home team had their job simplified after eight minutes, when Victory defender Rhys Williams was red-carded for his tackle on Andrijia Kaludjerovic as the Serbian striker broke through on goal.

Yet they still managed to trail 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a swift finish on the counterattack from former Phoenix fan favourite Kosta Barbarouses.

Roy Krishna equalised in the 64th minute after Melbourne goalie Lawrence Thomas fumbled Nathan Burns's bullet strike. Wellington secured the win in the 83rd minute through a Mark Milligan own goal.

It wasn't the most convincing of wins but the Phoenix unleashed 28 shots on goal to Melbourne's three, with nine on target to the visitors' one.

Darije Kalezic expects his side to challenge for the A-League's top six, next season.
Source: 1 NEWS

Happy to finally notch up a second victory Kalezic was philosophical about the lopsided shooting stats.

"After I think 26 or 27 or 30 shots on the goal, we score two goals and we deserved to win," he said.

"I cannot be any more frustrated, is no space to be more frustrated in my brain.

"Like people in New Zealand, let's say that my glass is also half full and not half empty because that is the mentality of the people here and I have to think the same."

With the season now more than half over, Wellington are still last on the ladder with two wins, four draws and eight losses.

They lie three points behind ninth-placed Brisbane, and eight astray of Western Sydney, who drew 1-1 with Adelaide United and sit sixth on the ladder.

Wanderers and Wellington meet at Westpac Stadium on Saturday, a match the Phoenix must win to keep alive their faint play-off hopes

Related

Phoenix

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

00:30
2
Brisbane's Alex Ross was judged to have gotten in the way of the stumps in the three run loss to Hobart.

Controversy as BBL batsman given out in rarely-seen 'obstructing the field' decision

3
Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

'I have loved every minute' - Lima Sopoaga confirms New Zealand rugby departure

00:27
4
The Nix clawed their way back from a goal down to seal a 2-1 win in Wellington.

'We deserved to win' - Phoenix boss thrilled with second A-League victory

5
Ben Stokes bats

Ben Stokes included in England's Test squad to face Black Caps

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 