'We can win two or three trophies' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic eyes Manchester United glory

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to lift more trophies before his first season at Manchester United is out.

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after he scored the opening goal of the game during the Europa League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after he scored the opening goal of the game during the Europa League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Zorya Luhansk.

The 35-year-old arrived to much fanfare in the summer and has lived up to the hype, having already become the first United player to score 20 goals in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

There will be plenty of opportunities to add to that tally as United are fighting on four fronts, with the EFL Cup final against Southampton awaiting after matches in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Chelsea's indomitable form means the Premier League title is likely beyond reach, but Ibrahimovic is determined to add to August's Community Shield triumph.

"We just need to keep going," Ibrahimovic said after Saturday's 2-0 win against Watford.

"We want to go through the Europa League and we have a good game at home against St Etienne.

"From five trophies this season we have won one and we are still in four.

"I think from the teams in front, only one will become champions. The rest will not get a trophy, but we have one and we can get our second one.

"And we are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, so if we don't become champions in the Premier League at least we can try and win two or three trophies."

United certainly have the strength in depth to juggle domestic and continental exertions, while their improvements under Jose Mourinho continue.

The Portuguese described his side's first-half display against Watford as "art", epitomised by Juan Mata's impressive team goal that the recalled Anthony Martial added to after the break.

