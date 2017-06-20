 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


'We will be brave' - All Whites coach demands improvement on eve of Mexican Confederation Cup clash

share

Source:

NZN

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson concedes they let themselves down in their Confederations Cup opening loss, creating a determination to make amends against Mexico.

All Whites Chris Wood up against Russia's Denis Glushakov. FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, Russia v New Zealand, Saint Petersburg Stadium Russia, Saturday 17th June 2017. Copyright photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

All Whites Chris Wood up against Russia's Denis Glushakov. FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, Russia v New Zealand, Saint Petersburg Stadium Russia, Saturday 17th June 2017.

Source: Photosport

Hudson says he and his players were "deflated" following the lacklustre 2-0 loss to hosts Russia in St Petersburg.

The 96th-ranked team are aware they are the tournament outsiders but are expecting better of themselves against world No.17 Mexico in Sochi this morning.

Another loss will almost certainly end any semi-final hopes before facing European champions Portugal in their final pool match.

"Everyone now, after that game, is incredibly determined to make sure we approach this game with the right mind-set," he said.

"We came into this tournament with so much hope.

"We felt that we had a great opportunity against Russia. We were deflated after the game because we felt we had more."

Hudson is encouraged by the way his team troubled Mexico when they met in Nashville last October, hustling them and creating chances in a 2-1 loss.

However, he noted they are fielding a stronger team in Russia and showed it in their impressive opening 2-2 draw with Portugal.

"I thought they played some incredible football but we don't want to be fearful or negative or sit back and allow Mexico to do what they want," Hudson said.

"I expect incredible spirit from our team. This is a massive game for us.

"We will be brave and ultimately we want to make sure the country is proud of what we do."

Attacking midfielder Marco Rojas says the short turnaround following the Russia loss is good for the players, who are itching to atone.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Maroons have kept this year's Origin series alive with an unbelievable effort in the final minutes of the game.

Maroons snatch Origin II from NSW at the death with clinical team try - before ice-cool Thurston slots the game winning kick

00:25
2
The first stop from Jake Trbojevic was special but Josh Dugan's slide-in stop was simply sensational.

As it happened: QLD keep Origin series alive with unbelievable last-minute win in Sydney secured by Thurston's boot

00:36
3
Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

00:59
4
The Team New Zealand helmsman insists that everything is in order for his crew.

'The writing's on the wall for this America's Cup' - Team NZ's bold boat features are too much for Oracle, says sailing expert

00:25
5
The Blues were relentless midway through the first half of Origin II to the delight of the Sydney crowd.

Two tries in three minutes? NSW embarrass sleeping QLD defence with brilliant pace

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.


01:56
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ