TODAY |

Wayne Rooney scores incredible goal from inside his own half in MLS

Associated Press
More From
Football

Wayne Rooney sent a 70-yard shot over the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Brian Rowe in the 10th minute as DC United won 1-0 over Orlando City.

Rooney took advantage of an Orlando giveaway in its attacking half, looked up to see Rowe out of his area and hammered it to the goal line.

DC United snapped a five-game winless stretch - with four draws during the span. Orlando has just two wins in its last seven games.

Bill Hamid made three saves to get his eighth shutout of the season.

In the first matchup of the season, Rooney set up a goal and scored directly from a free kick to help DC United win 2-1 on March 31 in Orlando.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former England captain continues to light up the MLS. Source: SKY
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.
Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ
2
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
3
Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has been trying to harness Parker's aggressive side for his bout with fellow Samoan Alex Leapai this Sunday in Rhode Island.
No more Mr Nice Guy: Joseph Parker eager to become world champion again, looking to put on a show against Alex Leapai
4
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
5
Hurricanes Vaea Fifita runs in a try with Jaguares' Ramiro Moyano during the Hurricanes vs Jaguares Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 17th of May 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Hurricanes make one forced change to starting side for Crusaders semifinal
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
1 NEWS

Football Ferns knocked out of World Cup after Cameroon score winner in injury time
Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante celebrates the win during the Hyundai A-League 2018/19 game between Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 22nd December 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

Andrew Durante confirmed as latest Western United signing
Luke DeVere heads the ball against the Perth Glory

Phoenix confirm signing of Australian international defender
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri gestures when looking at the fourth official during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Chelsea confirm manager Sarri to join Italian champions Juventus