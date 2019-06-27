Wayne Rooney scores incredible goal from inside his own half in MLS

Wayne Rooney sent a 70-yard shot over the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Brian Rowe in the 10th minute as DC United won 1-0 over Orlando City.

Rooney took advantage of an Orlando giveaway in its attacking half, looked up to see Rowe out of his area and hammered it to the goal line.

DC United snapped a five-game winless stretch - with four draws during the span. Orlando has just two wins in its last seven games.

Bill Hamid made three saves to get his eighth shutout of the season.