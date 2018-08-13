 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Wayne Rooney saves goal, sets up winner to snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Wayne Rooney’s remarkable injury time effort set up the goal which gave D.C. United a 3-2 victory over 10-man Orlando City in the MLS today.

Rooney set up the winner by chasing down and tackling Orlando's Will Johnson, who was crossing midfield and racing toward an empty net after D.C. brought its goalkeeper up for a corner.

Rooney then turned the other way and sent a long ball to Acosta, who headed it home to put United (5-9-6) in front.

Dom Dwyer tied it in the 71st minute, getting behind the central defense on Oriol Rosell's through ball and chipping it over the goalkeeper to tie it at 2 for Orlando (7-15-2).

Orlando's Cristian Higuita was sent off for a high arm swing making contact with Yamil Asad in the 55th minute.

Acosta's second made it 2-1 in the 64th minute. He finished Asad's cross from close range and collided with the goalkeeper shortly after the shot. The goal was upheld after video review confirmed that Acosta was onside.

Acosta opened the scoring in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time with a give-and-go to Rooney and a rocket to finish from a narrow angle.

Rosell sent a cross along the end line that D.C. goalkeeper David Ousted inadvertently deflected into his own goal in the 50th minute, making it 1-all for Orlando.

The former Manchester United star showed he’s still got it with this remarkable passage of play to secure DC United what seemed an unlikely win in MLS. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time
2

'Hopefully I didn’t offend anyone' - topless snap a bit of banter, says outgoing Steel star Wendy Frew
3

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
4

Most popular: 'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
5

Wayne Rooney saves goal, sets up winner to snatch victory from jaws of defeat
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15
The Gunners' new era began with a 2-0 loss to the reigning champions in London.

Manchester City begin Premier League title defence with win over Arsenal
00:14
The Reds surged to a 4-0 win over the Hammers at Anfield.

Is it their year? Liverpool thrash West Ham to open Premier League account in style
Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future in doubt after Premier League opener
00:15
The promoted side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Late equaliser sees Wolves pinch draw on Premier League return

Lionel Messi becomes Barcelona's most decorated player with Spanish Super Cup win

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Lionel Messi won his 33rd title with Barcelona to become the most successful player in the Catalan club's history.

Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup as Messi overtook Andres Iniesta, who had 32 titles when he left this summer for the Japanese league.

Ousmane Dembele scored a late winning goal with a blistering strike from outside the area. The 21-year-old France winger stunned

Sevilla's defense with a right-footed shot that hit the underside of the crossbar in the 78th minute.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty kick from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder in the 89th after Ter Stegen fouled former Barcelona forward Aleix Vidal.

Pablo Sarabia opened for Sevilla in the ninth, when the video assistant referee overruled an offside call in the first use of VAR in Spanish competition.

Gerard Pique equalized three minutes before halftime when he finished off a free kick by Messi that hit the post and ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik - and again off the upright - before falling to the Barcelona defender.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal debuted for Barcelona as a late substitute.

The Super Cup is played between the previous season's league and Copa del Rey winners. Since Barcelona won both competitions,

Sevilla played the match as the Copa runners-up after losing 5-0 in last season's cup final to Barcelona.

Played in Tangier, Morocco, this was the first Spanish Super Cup held outside Spain and the first time it was played as a single match, instead of a two-leg series.

In this Saturday May 27, 2017 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain. Barcelona said Wednesday July 5, 2017, Argentina forward Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his contract that will tie him to the Spanish club through June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File)
Lionel Messi celebrates Source: Associated Press
Topics
Football
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:18
The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so.

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure

'A social crisis' - Children's Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects suffered by 'P babies' revealed

NZ appearance medicine industry reports increasing number of Asian clients seeking to 'Westernise' their faces

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

Junior Football Ferns dumped out of U20 World Cup with loss to Ghana

1 NEWS
Topics
Football

New Zealand have exited the Women's Under20 Football World Cup in France with a whimper, falling to a 1-0 loss in their final pool match against Ghana in Concarneau, France.

Needing at least a win, and other results to go their way, the Junior Football Ferns were up against it against their African opposition, with both sides playing out a goalless first half, despite the Kiwis having the better of the chances.

Striker Sam Tawharu had the best chance for New Zealand, forcing a great save from Ghanaian keeper Martha Annan. Grace Jale also had a chance to put the Junior Ferns ahead, however her header from a corner could only be turned over the bar.

In the second spell, it was Ghana that landed the first blow, as Grace Asantewaa's initial shot struck the crossbar, however Ruth Amina was on hand to head home on the rebound.

The result, coupled with France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands, sees New Zealand finish bottom of the group, with just one point from their three matches, coming in a goalless draw with the hosts.

The 1-0 defeat sends New Zealand home from the tournament in France. Source: SKY
Topics
Football