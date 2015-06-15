Wayne Rooney confirms Everton departure, joins American side DC United

 

Wayne Rooney's dream return to boyhood club Everton is over after one season following the 32-year-old's move to US Major League Soccer side DC United.

Wayne Rooney of England

Source: Associated Press

England's record goalscorer rejoined the Toffees after 13 years at Manchester United, where he is also the all-time leading scorer, last summer but has left just 12 months later for a new challenge in the United States.

The move has been in the pipeline for several weeks and new Everton manager Marco Silva admitted last month he would not stand in the striker's way if he wanted to leave.

"It is fantastic to be joining DC United at such an exciting time in the club's history with the new stadium opening in just a few weeks," said Rooney, who flew out to America to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract.

"Moving to America and MLS fulfils another career ambition for me. I have the hunger to be a success here and will give DC 100 per cent - as I have always done for every team I have ever played for.

"When I visited earlier this summer I was really impressed with everyone I met connected with the club, and of course the new Audi Field.

"Now I can't wait to get on the pitch in a United shirt and join my new teammates to bring success to this club."

Rooney, who turns 33 in October, will occupy a designated player spot on the club's roster and he will be officially added to the squad when the transfer window reopens on July 10, pending receipt of international clearance.

"This is a seminal moment for our fans and organisation," DC United's managing general partner and CEO Jason Levien said.

"Wayne is a global soccer icon and his presence at DC United will elevate our product on the pitch and soccer as a whole in our city and in this country."

