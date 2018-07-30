 

Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires game-winner to complete first MLS hat trick

Associated Press
Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had his first MLS hat trick, scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in a 4-minute span in the second in the LA Galaxy's 4-3 victory over Orlando City this afternoon.

The 36-year-old Swedish star tied it at 3 in the 67th minute on a diving header off Ola Kamara's feed, then put the Galaxy in front in the 71st with a short hard kick after he headed down a rebound. He celebrated by ripping off his jersey.

Ibrahimovic has 15 goals this season, his first with LA.

The Galaxy (10-7-5) are unbeaten in nine games. Orlando City (7-14-1) has lost 12 of its last 13 games.

Ibrahimovic pulled LA even at 2 in the 47th with a leaping header off Giovani dos Santos's feed.

After dos Santos rang a shot off the crossbar in the 50th, Dominic Dwyer put Orlando back in front in the 54th with a header off Mohamed El-Munir's cross from the end line.

Orlando City took a 2-1 lead just before halftime on LA defender Michael Ciani's own goal. Ciani accidentally deflected Sacha Kljestan's center pass past goalkeeper David Bingham.

Cristian Higuita opened the scoring for Orlando in the 18th minute, connecting from close range. Dos Santos tied it in the 39th, firing a shot to the lower left side off an assist from Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish star guided the LA Galaxy to a 4-3 win over Orlando. Source: SKY
Football
Associated Press
Football

Wayne Rooney scored his maiden MLS goal to help DC United beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 yesterday, but was also left bloodied after a head knock.

United won for just the second time since May 19 courtesy of an own goal in the 90th minute when Ulises Segura's cross deflected off Colorado's Niki Jackson into the net.

Rooney, the 32-year-old English star who ranks second with 208 career Premier League goals, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. He ran onto a pass from Luciano Acosta and slipped it between the legs of his former Manchester United teammate Tim Howard and into the net.

Rooney was making just his second start and fourth appearance for DC United.

The ex-Everton and United striker also copped a nasty cut in the match while defending a corner kick in the box. Rooney laid on the ground after the collision with Rapids players before blood gushed all over his face.

He was escorted off the pitch and had his head bandaged up by medical staff.

"It shows you what this means to him. He's in the box, putting his face on the line, understanding that's a big moment...we needed that play," DC coach Ben Olsen said of Rooney's heroics.

"He's selfless in that way."

The former England striker required five stiches after helping DC United beat Colorado. Source: SKY
Football
Neymar admits he exaggerated fouls at World Cup but is now a 'new man'

AAP
Football

Neymar has admitted he exaggerated some of his reactions after being fouled during the World Cup in Russia.

The Brazilian also said in a video published today by one of his sponsors that he is now a changed man after all the criticism he received at home and abroad.

"You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch," Neymar said in the ad.

"You may think I fall too much. But the truth is I did not fall. I fell apart," he said, in a reference to Brazil's quarter-finals elimination against Belgium.

"I took long to accept your criticism. I took long to look at myself in the mirror and become a new man," Neymar said in the ad.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action. Source: 1 NEWS
