Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires game-winner to complete first MLS hat trick

Wayne Rooney scored his maiden MLS goal to help DC United beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 yesterday, but was also left bloodied after a head knock.

United won for just the second time since May 19 courtesy of an own goal in the 90th minute when Ulises Segura's cross deflected off Colorado's Niki Jackson into the net.

Rooney, the 32-year-old English star who ranks second with 208 career Premier League goals, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. He ran onto a pass from Luciano Acosta and slipped it between the legs of his former Manchester United teammate Tim Howard and into the net.

Rooney was making just his second start and fourth appearance for DC United.

The ex-Everton and United striker also copped a nasty cut in the match while defending a corner kick in the box. Rooney laid on the ground after the collision with Rapids players before blood gushed all over his face.

He was escorted off the pitch and had his head bandaged up by medical staff.

"It shows you what this means to him. He's in the box, putting his face on the line, understanding that's a big moment...we needed that play," DC coach Ben Olsen said of Rooney's heroics.