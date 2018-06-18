 

Watch: Youngster buries goal as Mexico stun defending champions Germany at FIFA World Cup

Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup, falling to Mexico 1-0 this morning.

Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal, beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Manuel Neuer from 10 yards as Mexico stunned the defending world champions.
Source: SKY

Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez's pass inside the penalty area and beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Manuel Neuer from 10 yards.

France in 2002 and Spain in 2014 were the other defending champions to lose their opening matches.

After Lozano's goal, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a spectacular save to keep the score even, palming Toni Kroos' shot onto the crossbar.

Mexico pulled back into a more defensive formation midway through the second half as players tired and Germany attacked.

The Germans are bidding to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Hirving Lozano plays his club football for PSV in Holland.

Source: Associated Press

