Watch: You had one job! Goalkeeper punches the ball into HIS OWN net

An outrageous error from Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall has cost his side a valuable win in the EPL this morning.

With Hull leading Everton 1-0 going into the dying moments of the first half, Marshall found himself in the firing line as the Toffee's lined up a corner.

Everton's Kevin Mirallas fired the ball in, only for Marshall attempting to punch the ball clear.

The ball somehow cannoned off Marshall's attempted clearance, finding it's way into the back of the net.