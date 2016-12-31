 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: You had one job! Goalkeeper punches the ball into HIS OWN net

share

Source:

SKY

An outrageous error from Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall has cost his side a valuable win in the EPL this morning.

With Hull leading Everton 1-0 going into the dying moments of the first half, Marshall found himself in the firing line as the Toffee's lined up a corner.

Everton's Kevin Mirallas fired the ball in, only for Marshall attempting to punch the ball clear.

The ball somehow cannoned off Marshall's attempted clearance, finding it's way into the back of the net.

The mistake proved costly, with Hull having to settle for a 2-2 draw. 

David Marshall of Hull City came up with his clanger when his side took on Everton at the KC Stadium.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


01:02
3
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

01:22
4
Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

Shot put hero Valerie Adams named Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit in New Year's Honours List

02:14
5
The tennis superstar touched down in Auckland today ahead of the ASB Classic and is already loving everything she sees.

Serena Williams immediately amazed by Kiwi hospitality: 'Everyone appreciates what we do'

00:37
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said goodbye to UN staff.

'We love you' - UN chief Ban Ki-moon bids colleagues, staff farewell

Ban Ki-moon's time as Secretary General ends at mid-night on New Year's Eve.

01:02
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

The Para-sprinter has been recognised after claiming three medals at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

00:30
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

00:21
A Bryndwr house where a man was shot is under police guard today.

Man arrested following Christchurch shooting

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm causing grievous bodily harm .

02:03
1 NEWS' Anna Burns-Francis went to find out what's prompted a resurgence in record collecting.

Old-school vinyl records making a comeback

"The core vinyl collector is a male, and is around 30-years-old".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ