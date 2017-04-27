Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated

Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez's face was as red as his shirt this morning - after being caught out for this horrendous dive in his side's 1-0 win over Leicester City.

As Leicester defender Christian Fuchs lined up a throw-in, Sanchez decided to try and interfere with the set piece.

So Fuchs took matters into his own hands, cannoning the ball into Sanchez's shoulder.

But what happened next has to be seen to be believed.

After a short delay, Sanchez dropped to the floor clutching his face in "agony".