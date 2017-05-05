Watch: Worst own goal EVER? Ukrainian second division player's clanger so bad, it's hard to believe

A Ukrainian second division footballer's own goal, for Obolon-Brovar and Bukovina, has proved to be a dubious match-winner.

With the scores locked at 0-0, Obolon-Brovar broke away down the left flank, crossing the ball into the box for the Bukovina keeper to make a great low save and parry the ball away.

Unfortunately, the ball ended up at the foot of a Bukovina defender, who rather than clear the ball to safety, slotted a cool side-foot finish into the back of his own net.