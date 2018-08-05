 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Worst mascot ever? English football side reveal bizarre ‘Bolier man’

Twitter/Ben Coles
Topics
Football

West Brom's newest sponsorship deal has resulted in a bizarre new mascot. Source: Twitter/Ben Coles
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title
2

Michael Jordan throws support behind LeBron James after tweets from President Trump

3

'He's always playing with his hair' - Sam Whitelock on Crusaders' coach unique coaching style
4

'It's a blessing' - Departing Crusaders winger Seta Tamanivalu on making move from Chiefs
5

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
02:13
Players and stakeholders alike expect the entire organisation to firm up after the saga.

'We want clear governance' – Football NZ not off the hook despite Heraf’s exit
01:06
Maia Jackman feels NZ Football could move forward 'leaps and strides' after today's announcement.

Former Football Fern says Andreas Heraf's exit could be the key to NZF turning over a new leaf
02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Controversial Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf leaves NZ Football in wake of bullying claims, player mutiny

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

Neymar has 'even bigger image crisis' after admitting to exaggerating fouls

Watch: Chris Wood scores cracking goal as Burnley sinks Aberdeen, closes in on Europa League qualification

1 NEWS
Topics
Football

All Whites striker Chris Wood scored a wonderful opening goal as Burnley defeated Scottish side Aberdeen 3-1 this morning, and 4-2 on aggregate, in round two of their Europa League qualifiers.

Wood struck in the sixth minute to give his side a 1-0 lead.

The 26-year-old had a bit of work to do when securing the ball in the box, evading two defenders before sending a screaming shot past the Aberdeen keeper.

Burnley next take on Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir later this month, in the third round of the qualifying over two legs.

Topics
Football
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:16
Free speech, or racism? Sunday to explore controversial visit of alt-right speakers

'It's our role to examine our society' - Sunday host Miriama Kamo rejects calls to shy away from story on alt-right pair

Rescue effort underway to save two large humpback whales stranded on Northland beach

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Misbehaving managers can be issued red and yellow cards during FA Cup

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Referees are to issue yellow and red cards to English Premier League managers who misbehave on the touchline during FA Cup and League Cup matches in a pilot scheme for season 2018-19, the FA said on Tuesday.

In the Premier League, however, the managers will receive verbal warnings, not cards, for misconduct.

Among the transgressions punishable in the three competitions are:

—inappropriate language and/or gestures toward the match officials which are an obvious show of dissent or an attempt to influence the decisions of the match officials

—kicking or throwing water bottles, coats or similar objects in an obvious show of dissent

—sarcastic clapping and/or gestures intended to undermine the authority of the match officials

—entering the opponents' technical area in an inappropriate manner

—waving an imaginary yellow/red card

The verbal warnings will be reported to the FA using the same process as player cautions and dismissals.

"This trial follows a review by the English game's stakeholders of the pre-existing technical area code of conduct, which was established in 2015 and sets out the behaviors expected of occupants of the technical area and establishes how the match officials will implement the code," the FA said.

Four warnings will lead to an automatic one-match ban, while eight warnings equal a two-match suspension. A three-match ban will be handed out for 12 warnings, and 16 warnings will prompt an FA disciplinary hearing.

The FA Cup final is exempt from automatic suspensions.

In addition, the 2018-19 season will see the introduction of competition specific player suspensions for yellow cards.

15 January 2017 - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Jose Mourinho Manager of Manchester United clashes with Jurgen Klopp manager / head coach of Liverpool - Photo: Marc Atkins / Offside.
Man United manager Jose Mourinho and his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp clash on the sideline last year. Source: Photosport
Topics
Football