Watch: Worst mascot ever? English football side reveal bizarre ‘Boiler man’

English football Championship side West Bromwich Albion's new mascot, 'Boiler Man', has quickly taken social media by storm.

Relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Baggies began life in the English second tier against Bolton Wanderers overnight with a 2-1 defeat.

However, the antics of the mascot off the field will be what the match is remembered for, with Boiler Man quick to earn cheers and jeers from the fans.