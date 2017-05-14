Watch: What's wrong with this penalty? Eagle eyed referee rules out 'freak' spot kick to deny Leicester City late equaliser

Leicester had a late penalty ruled out in bizarre circumstances as Manchester City held on for a 2-1 win this morning to move into third place in the English Premier League and close in on Champions League qualification.

Riyad Mahrez was adjudged to have kicked the ball against his standing foot as he slipped while taking the 77th-minute penalty, which span high into the top corner. The referee disallowed the goal and awarded City a free kick, holding up two fingers to show that Mahrez had taken two consecutive touches.

"The referee was so brave in making the decision," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "I've seen that happen before (but) a long time ago."