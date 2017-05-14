 

Watch: What's wrong with this penalty? Eagle eyed referee rules out 'freak' late spot kick to deny Leicester City late equaliser

Leicester had a late penalty ruled out in bizarre circumstances as Manchester City held on for a 2-1 win this morning to move into third place in the English Premier League and close in on Champions League qualification.

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez thought for all money his two-footed penalty had put his side level against Manchester City.
Source: SKY

Riyad Mahrez was adjudged to have kicked the ball against his standing foot as he slipped while taking the 77th-minute penalty, which span high into the top corner. The referee disallowed the goal and awarded City a free kick, holding up two fingers to show that Mahrez had taken two consecutive touches.

"The referee was so brave in making the decision," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "I've seen that happen before (but) a long time ago."

The Spanish midfielder opened the scoring for City as they maintain their hopes of a Champions League spot next season.
Source: SKY

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel described it as a "freak incident," and pointed out that Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann did the same from the penalty spot in the Champions League semifinals in midweek and the goal was allowed to stand.

