Watch: West Ham striker pulls out EPL goal of the season contender

West Ham's Andy Carroll has pulled out a certain goal of the season contender in his side's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
When Michail Antonio broke down the left wing and floated in a cross to Carroll at the back post, many would have expected the giant striker to try and head the ball into the goal.
Instead, Carroll unleashed a ferocious overhead kick, leaving Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey stranded.
The win sees West Ham shoot up to 12th on the overall ladder.
