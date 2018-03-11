 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: West Ham captain clashes with pitch invader as team collapse against Burnley

share

Source:

Associated Press

West Ham captain Mark Noble pushed a pitch invader to the ground as frustrations boiled over during a 3-0 loss to Burnley, leading to an emergency meeting being called by the club with the Olympic Stadium operators.

Mark Noble had to be restrained by teammates in his side's 3-0 loss.
Source: SKY

West Ham said it was "committed to taking decisive and appropriate action" after launching a "full and thorough investigation" into the disorder.

Moments after Ashley Barnes gave Burnley the lead in the Premier League match, a man ran onto the pitch from the home end. With no stewards on hand to remove the fan, an enraged Noble grabbed him and threw him to the floor.

Two more fans then encroached on the pitch and were led away by West Ham defender James Collins.

After Chris Wood put Burnley 2-0 up, another fan picked up the corner flag, marched to the center circle and planted it in the ground. West Ham fans also gathered below the directors' box chanting "Sack (fire) the board."

The atmosphere grew increasingly toxic, with West Ham three points above the relegation zone.

The team left its Upton Park home of 112 years to move to the Olympic Stadium in 2016 and there was crowd disorder in the opening weeks.

Whereas Upton Park provided a formidable atmosphere, fans are separated from the pitch by the running track in their expansive, largely taxpayer-funded new home. It is only being rented from the company in charge of securing the legacy of venues from the 2012 Olympics.

The holding name "London Stadium" highlights the failure to secure the naming rights envisaged - a pursuit that could be even harder after the latest turmoil.

"An emergency meeting has been called with all London Stadium stakeholders," West Ham said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch as Blues score last minute winner in miraculous comeback win over Lions for first win of 2018

00:15
2
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

France go wild after beating England to hand Ireland Six Nations title

00:15
3
The young superstar grabbed a vital double as his side claimed a 38-35 win in Johannesburg.

Rampaging Rieko Ioane carves through Lions for lethal solo try in Blues' fightback win

00:30
4
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

00:15
5
The 28-8 win sets up a thrilling clash with England at Twickenham next week.

Ireland thrash Scotland to seal Six Nations title after England falter

09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.

02:11
News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal ''very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.

Solomone Kata of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?

The Warriors have lost all 10 games they've played in Perth. Can they turn it around tonight? Follow the action live.


00:30
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

The Hurricanes have beat the Crusaders 29-19 in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 