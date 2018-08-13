Watch: Wayne Rooney saves goal, sets up winner to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat

Lionel Messi won his 33rd title with Barcelona to become the most successful player in the Catalan club's history.

Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup as Messi overtook Andres Iniesta, who had 32 titles when he left this summer for the Japanese league.

Ousmane Dembele scored a late winning goal with a blistering strike from outside the area. The 21-year-old France winger stunned

Sevilla's defense with a right-footed shot that hit the underside of the crossbar in the 78th minute.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty kick from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder in the 89th after Ter Stegen fouled former Barcelona forward Aleix Vidal.

Pablo Sarabia opened for Sevilla in the ninth, when the video assistant referee overruled an offside call in the first use of VAR in Spanish competition.

Gerard Pique equalized three minutes before halftime when he finished off a free kick by Messi that hit the post and ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik - and again off the upright - before falling to the Barcelona defender.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal debuted for Barcelona as a late substitute.

The Super Cup is played between the previous season's league and Copa del Rey winners. Since Barcelona won both competitions,

Sevilla played the match as the Copa runners-up after losing 5-0 in last season's cup final to Barcelona.