Watch: Wayne Rooney exits MLS game with bloodied face after nasty head knock

Associated Press
Wayne Rooney scored his maiden MLS goal to help DC United beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 yesterday, but was also left bloodied after a head knock.

United won for just the second time since May 19 courtesy of an own goal in the 90th minute when Ulises Segura's cross deflected off Colorado's Niki Jackson into the net.

Rooney, the 32-year-old English star who ranks second with 208 career Premier League goals, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. He ran onto a pass from Luciano Acosta and slipped it between the legs of his former Manchester United teammate Tim Howard and into the net.

Rooney was making just his second start and fourth appearance for DC United.

The ex-Everton and United striker also copped a nasty cut in the match while defending a corner kick in the box. Rooney laid on the ground after the collision with Rapids players before blood gushed all over his face.

He was escorted off the pitch and had his head bandaged up by medical staff.

"It shows you what this means to him. He's in the box, putting his face on the line, understanding that's a big moment...we needed that play," DC coach Ben Olsen said of Rooney's heroics.

"He's selfless in that way."

The former England striker required five stiches after helping DC United beat Colorado. Source: SKY
AAP
Neymar has admitted he exaggerated some of his reactions after being fouled during the World Cup in Russia.

The Brazilian also said in a video published today by one of his sponsors that he is now a changed man after all the criticism he received at home and abroad.

"You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch," Neymar said in the ad.

"You may think I fall too much. But the truth is I did not fall. I fell apart," he said, in a reference to Brazil's quarter-finals elimination against Belgium.

"I took long to accept your criticism. I took long to look at myself in the mirror and become a new man," Neymar said in the ad.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action. Source: 1 NEWS
AAP
FIFA has been urged to conduct an independent investigation into claims the Qatar 2022 World Cup bid team attempted to sabotage rival bids from Australia and the US.

MP Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said Qatar should face sanctions, if they are shown to have broken rules imposed by football's world governing body.

An article published by the Sunday Times alleges the Qatar bid team used a PR agency and former CIA operatives to disseminate fake propaganda about its main competitors, the United States and Australia.

The newspaper said it had been passed documents by a whistleblower who worked with the Qatar bid.

"It requires a proper independent investigation and FIFA should make clear that will happen," Collins told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If the Qataris have broken the rules, they should face some sanctions."

According to The Sunday Times, the alleged smear campaign included paying a professor $US9,000 ($NZ13,000) to write a damning report on the economic cost of a US World Cup, recruiting journalists and bloggers to promote negative stories in the US, Australian and international media, and organising grassroots protests at rugby matches in Australia.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it "rejected" all the claims made by the paper.

Qatar beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan for the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

The leaked documents also revealed that a group of American PE teachers had been recruited to ask congressmen to oppose a US

World Cup on the grounds the money would be better spent on high school sports, the paper claimed.

Lord Triesman, former chairman of the Football Association and England bid chairman, urged FIFA to "look at the evidence thoroughly", and said Qatar should not be allowed to "hold on to the World Cup" if they were shown to have broken FIFA rules.

"I think it would not be wrong for FIFA to reconsider England in those circumstances... We have the capabilities," he told The Sunday Times.

The Qatar bid team has previously been accused of corruption, but was cleared following a two-year inquiry by the FIFA ethics committee.

"The Supreme Committee rejects each and every allegation put forward by The Sunday Times," Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said in a statement.

"We have strictly adhered to all FIFA's rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process."

FIFA said an investigation into the circumstances of the bid had already been carried out and no wrongdoing was found.

Cheikh Hamad ibn Khalifa Al Thani and Sepp Blatter Source: Photosport
