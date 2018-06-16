Watch: Vuvuzela-playing bear stuns onlookers in Moscow

Source:
Spectators at this year's FIFA World Cup were left stunned by the sight of an open top car parading a bear with a vuvuzela in Moscow.
The video showed the bear sitting in the back seat with a vuvuzela - the horn made famous during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa - while bewildered onlookers watched on.
Goal.com's Peter Staunton posted the clip on Twitter.
"Just been sent this, appears to be a bear in a jeep, blowing a vuvuzela (?) and then giving a quenelle salute. And told it's happening somewhere in Moscow," he wrote.
