Watch: Victory parade turns sour as Serbian football champs' bus catches fire

Serbian football champions Red Star Belgrade's victory parade took a turn for the worst, as their open top bus caught fire.

Celebrating a record 28th league title, Red Star took to the streets of Belgrade, with thousands of fans turning out to cheer on their heroes.

However, after local reports claim a rogue flare hit an oil leak, the bus was quickly engulfed in roaring flames.

Players had to make a hasty exit, with the club confirming on Twitter that no one was hurt in the incident.

"The celebrations didn't go 100 per cent according to plan because the open top bus caught fire," they tweeted.