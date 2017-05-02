Watch: 'That is very special' - Liverpool's Emre Can bewilders Watford, scoring ridiculous bicycle kick goal

Liverpool improved their bid to secure a Champions League spot by beating Watford 1-0 in a largely forgettable English Premier League match today.

Only Emre Can made this one memorable, by meeting a Lucas Leiva cross with a bicycle-kick score in first-half stoppage time.

League rivals Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal dropped points in the race for a top four position, so a win was vital for Liverpool, who has struggled against teams in the bottom half.

The Reds moved four points clear of fifth-placed United, though they have played an extra game.