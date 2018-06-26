 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: VAR awards Spain stunning late equaliser to break Moroccan hearts, rob Portugal of top spot in group

share

Source:

Associated Press

With a late contentious goal that was awarded after a review, substitute Iago Aspas provided the equaliser in injury time that gave Spain a 2-2 draw against Morocco and sent the 2010 World Champions to the knockout stage atop the group.

Iago Aspas' equaliser was allowed after initially being ruled out to force a 2-2 draw with Morocco.
Source: SKY

Aspas' clever deflection of a cross from Dani Carvajal was initially disallowed for offside before that decision was overturned after a video review in a tense, dramatic ending at Kaliningrad Stadium.

Another substitute, Youssef En Nesyri, powered in a header in the 81st minute to give already-eliminated Morocco hopes of a shocking win. With Portugal playing Iran simultaneously, spots in the round of 16 were on the line.

Earlier, a mix-up by Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos gifted Morocco its first goal of the World Cup but the veteran midfielder quickly made amends by setting up Isco at the other end to bring Spain level at halftime.

With Portugal also drawing 1-1 with Iran, which got a contentious late equalizer and narrowly missed snaring an upset win in the final minutes, Spain progressed as Group B winner because it scored more goals.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:18
2
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

00:15
3
Referee Enrique Caceres gives a yellow card to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Watch: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo spared red card after thuggish act against Iran

00:15
4
Referee Enrique Caceres gives a yellow card to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Spain, Portugal advance from group following morning of high drama at World Cup, as Ronaldo escapes red card after elbowing rival

00:30
5
Arjun Maini's teammates copped some stick for his performance at the French Grand Prix.

Watch: Driver's insane tantrum captured on team radio after F2 shocker - 'F*** this!'

03:10
Party bosses today announced a full inquiry.

Man charged with indecent assault over Labour youth camp scandal

An investigation was launched after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the camp event in Waihi in February.

00:15
Referee Enrique Caceres gives a yellow card to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Spain, Portugal advance from group following morning of high drama at World Cup, as Ronaldo escapes red card after elbowing rival

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia.

05:08
He said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix, but emphasised the need for reformative policy.

A 'smart, sensible, appropriate policy' needed for New Zealand bail laws - Winston Peters

The Acting PM said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix.

00:13
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'

Others have defended his actions.

01:47
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Winter made its presence felt on roads across the South Island today and the whole country is now poised for a blast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 