Watch: VAR awards Spain stunning late equaliser to break Moroccan hearts, rob Portugal of top spot in group

With a late contentious goal that was awarded after a review, substitute Iago Aspas provided the equaliser in injury time that gave Spain a 2-2 draw against Morocco and sent the 2010 World Champions to the knockout stage atop the group.

Aspas' clever deflection of a cross from Dani Carvajal was initially disallowed for offside before that decision was overturned after a video review in a tense, dramatic ending at Kaliningrad Stadium.

Another substitute, Youssef En Nesyri, powered in a header in the 81st minute to give already-eliminated Morocco hopes of a shocking win. With Portugal playing Iran simultaneously, spots in the round of 16 were on the line.

Earlier, a mix-up by Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos gifted Morocco its first goal of the World Cup but the veteran midfielder quickly made amends by setting up Isco at the other end to bring Spain level at halftime.