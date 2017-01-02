Watch: 'That is utterly magnificent' – Arsenal star Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick

2017 may be just days old, but there may not be better goal scored for the rest of the year than this effort from Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.

Playing against Crystal Palace today, Giroud somehow managed to divert Alexis Sanchez's cross into the back of the net, despite the ball being behind him.

Giroud remained upright, before unleashing a scorpion kick to leave Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey scratching his head.