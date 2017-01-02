 

Watch: 'That is utterly magnificent' – Arsenal star Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick

2017 may be just days old, but there may not be better goal scored for the rest of the year than this effort from Arsenal's Olivier Giroud. 

Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Source: SKY

Playing against Crystal Palace today, Giroud somehow managed to divert Alexis Sanchez's cross into the back of the net, despite the ball being behind him.

Giroud remained upright, before unleashing a scorpion kick to leave Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey scratching his head.

The goal comes just days after Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan's similar effort against Sunderland.

