 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Unstoppable volley sees Belgium hammer Panama in World Cup opener

share

Source:

Associated Press

Romelu Lukaku scored two goals in a six-minute span and Dries Mertens put in another Monday to give Belgium a 3-0 win over Panama at the World Cup.

Dries Mertens' stunner helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win in Sochi.
Source: SKY

Saddled with massive expectations and a lineup of talent the envy of others in the tournament, Belgium finally showed flashes of being the dominant team worthy of title consideration.

It took a wonderful strike from Mertens to finally relieve some of the pressure. His perfectly struck volley from about 18 yards came in the 47th minute after Panama was unable to clear a free kick.

Lukaku made it 2-0 in the 69th off a pass by Kevin De Bruyne, and scored his second on a breakaway chip over Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.

Panama, which was making its World Cup debut, was unable to reward its thousands of loud, passionate fans with a goal.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:34
1
The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

2

'I love you daddy' - Harper Beckham pens adorable Father's Day letter to dad David

01:14
3
Alana and Chelsea Bremner are aiming to make the squad together, but they're not the only sister act vying for spots.

Meet the Canterbury duo aiming to be the Black Ferns' fourth set of selected sisters

4
The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Julian Savea confirms he is leaving New Zealand to link up with French side Toulon

5
Kalyn Ponga

'The expectations on the poor kid are great' - Maroons excited by what young star Kalyn Ponga can offer in must-win Origin II

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.

01:18
He said the priority of the Government has been to rebuild our core public services.

'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 