Watch: Unstoppable volley sees Belgium hammer Panama in World Cup opener

Source:Associated Press
Romelu Lukaku scored two goals in a six-minute span and Dries Mertens put in another Monday to give Belgium a 3-0 win over Panama at the World Cup.
Saddled with massive expectations and a lineup of talent the envy of others in the tournament, Belgium finally showed flashes of being the dominant team worthy of title consideration.
It took a wonderful strike from Mertens to finally relieve some of the pressure. His perfectly struck volley from about 18 yards came in the 47th minute after Panama was unable to clear a free kick.
Lukaku made it 2-0 in the 69th off a pass by Kevin De Bruyne, and scored his second on a breakaway chip over Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.
Panama, which was making its World Cup debut, was unable to reward its thousands of loud, passionate fans with a goal.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport
"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.