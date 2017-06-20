Watch: Unreal scenes as former Chelsea star Oscar sparks 50-man Chinese Super League brawl

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was at the centre of a 50-man mass brawl between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Super League yesterday.

Oscar, who moved to China for a reported NZ$105m in January, started the ruckuss by appearing to deliberately kick the ball at two Guangzhou players shortly before the end of the first half.

Things only got uglier from there, with all 22 players on the pitch, as well as the substitutes and coaching staff of both sides came together.

One player from each side was shown a red card as the referee managed to regain control of the match after play had to be stopped for more than two minutes.