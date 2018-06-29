 

Watch: TV presenters in Mexico suspended for making racist gesture aimed at South Korean football team

Two TV presenters in Mexico have been suspended from their jobs after being caught making racist gestures aimed at South Korea's football team live on air.

Telemundo suspended Janice Bencosme and James Tahhan for their reaction to Germany's shock loss to South Korea.
American Spanish language network Telemundo suspended Janice Bencosme and James Tahhan for their inappropriate gestures after Germany's shock loss to South Korea yesterday.

The presenters mocked the appearance of the South Koreans using their fingers to change the shape of their eyes as the other presenters in the room joked in the background.

"We are extremely disappointed with our morning show contributors James Tahhan’s and Janice Bencosme’s gestures referring to the South Korean national soccer team," Telemundo said in a statement, Nine News reports.

"Our company takes this type of inappropriate behaviour very seriously as it is contrary to our values and standards.

"As a result, both James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme have been placed on an indefinite suspension."

Germany's loss to South Korea meant that Mexico qualified for the round of 16 in the World Cup after Mexico lost to Sweden in their final group game.

