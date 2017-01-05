 

Watch: Tottenham's young star Dele Alli embarrasses Chelsea with stunning double headers to keep title challenge alive

Dele Alli underlined his growing reputation by single-handedly ending Chelsea's 13-match winning run today, scoring two headed goals to give Tottenham a 2-0 victory over the Premier League leaders.

Spurs are now third on the EPL ladder after defeating Chelsea 2-0 today.
Source: SKY

The defence has been the bedrock of Chelsea's three-month hot streak but Alli was gifted space to score carbon copy goals in each half at White Hart Lane after meeting crosses from Christian Eriksen.

By taking his tally to seven goals in four games, the 20-year-old Alli inflicted Chelsea's first loss since their last trip to North London at Arsenal in September and prevented the visitors from earning a league record 14th successive win in a single season.

Chelsea still lead Liverpool by five points but Tottenham are now only seven points behind in third after a fifth successive victory.

Antonio Conte established the winning run that sent Chelsea to the summit after switching to a three-man defence to stem the tide of goals in a 3-0 first half collapse at Arsenal.

But the defence is now leaking goals, conceding four in the last two matches after only letting in two in the previous 12 fixtures.

Tottenham matched Chelsea's formation and restricted Conte's side to few chances, while being largely in control of the London derby.

