 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Football


Watch: Tottenham thread ball through faulty Fulham defence for three goals and ticket to FA Cup quarters

share

Source:

Associated Press

A day after three Premier League teams endured difficulties against lower-league opposition in the fifth round, Tottenham were taking no risks at Fulham this morning.

The north London club started Harry Kane and their top-scorer delivered, netting a hat trick as Fulham were swept aside 3-0.

Through the air or along the ground – poor Fulham just couldn’t stop the brilliance the London side displayed in their round of 16 clash.
Source: SKY

While the FA Cup is now regularly used by top-flight teams to rest leading players, Kane's appearance at Craven Cottage was a sign of Tottenham's lack of options up front and the desire to avoid a third successive loss.

Defeats in the Premier League and Europa League prompted manager Mauricio Pochettino to gather his players for meetings to dissect the difficulties.

"The reaction was fantastic," Pochettino said.

"It was a great opportunity to show we are alive, to change the feeling after two defeats ... and this was a big boost of confidence."

Especially for Kane. Since scoring three times against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League last month, Kane had only scored once in five games before facing an inviting Fulham defense.

Fulham, which was relegated from the Premier League in 2014, was caught out by Tottenham's speedy move down the right flank for the 16th-minute opener.

Christian Eriksen met Kieran Trippier's long throw-in and delivered a cross to Kane, who slid in to nudge the ball over the line.

After being wasteful for the rest of the first half, Kane was quick off the mark six minutes after the break.

Kane evaded U.S defender Tim Ream, in front of national team coach Bruce Arena, to meet another cross from Eriksen and put the ball between goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli's legs.

Dele Alli set up Kane's third with a through-ball in the 73rd minute that the England striker fired past Bettinelli.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:08
1
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

00:21
2
He's magic with the bat in hand, but New Zealand's skipper won't want to watch this delivery again.

AB de Villiers guides South Africa to victory over NZ in thrilling first ODI match at Seddon Park

00:27
3
The South African skipper guided his side to a four wicket win in difficult Hamilton conditions on the second to last ball.

Watch: Proteas claim last-gasp ODI win over Black Caps through De Villiers' stunning drive

00:08
4
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'The rugby world is in shock' - Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

00:34
5
The Aussies needed 11 off the final over, but didn't reckon on Peterson turning destroyer.

Watch: Kiwi bowler Anna Peterson snares hat-trick to lead NZ women to thrilling victory over Australia

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.


02:15
Good teaching, mentoring and hard work is helping 300 students thrive.

'We can be what we want to be' - programme helps Auckland Pacific Island students excel at science

Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ