Watch: Tottenham thread ball through faulty Fulham defence for three goals and ticket to FA Cup quarters

A day after three Premier League teams endured difficulties against lower-league opposition in the fifth round, Tottenham were taking no risks at Fulham this morning.

The north London club started Harry Kane and their top-scorer delivered, netting a hat trick as Fulham were swept aside 3-0.

While the FA Cup is now regularly used by top-flight teams to rest leading players, Kane's appearance at Craven Cottage was a sign of Tottenham's lack of options up front and the desire to avoid a third successive loss.

Defeats in the Premier League and Europa League prompted manager Mauricio Pochettino to gather his players for meetings to dissect the difficulties.

"The reaction was fantastic," Pochettino said.

"It was a great opportunity to show we are alive, to change the feeling after two defeats ... and this was a big boost of confidence."

Especially for Kane. Since scoring three times against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League last month, Kane had only scored once in five games before facing an inviting Fulham defense.

Fulham, which was relegated from the Premier League in 2014, was caught out by Tottenham's speedy move down the right flank for the 16th-minute opener.

Christian Eriksen met Kieran Trippier's long throw-in and delivered a cross to Kane, who slid in to nudge the ball over the line.

After being wasteful for the rest of the first half, Kane was quick off the mark six minutes after the break.

Kane evaded U.S defender Tim Ream, in front of national team coach Bruce Arena, to meet another cross from Eriksen and put the ball between goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli's legs.