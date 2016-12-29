Watch: Tottenham star Harry Kane blazes penalty over the bar - but was the turf to blame?

Source:SKY
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has put in a contender for the worst penalty kick of all time.
In his side's match away to Southampton, Kane stepped up to take a penalty with the score at 2-1.
No one could have predicted what happened next, with the usually reliable Kane sending his kick well over the crossbar. He then looked at the divot where the penalty spot was.
Luckily for him, the miss wasn't too costly with Tottenham winning the match 4-1.
