Watch: Tottenham midfielder scores 'absolutely freakish' goal from 45-metres out

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe put himself back in manager Mikel Arteta's good books with the opening goal in a 3-0 win at Molde to assure the Gunners of a spot in the Europa League knockout stages.



In Portugal, prolific striker Jamie Vardy scored in the 95th minute to secure Leicester City a 3-3 draw with hosts Braga.



The goal also sent the Premier League club into the last 32 of the competition.



In London, Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur with two first-half goals while Harry Winks scored a spectacular 45-metre goal in a 4-0 win over Ludogorets.



Lucas Moura fired his side's fourth as the win took Spurs into second place in the standings with two games remaining, level on points with Royal Antwerp who won 2-0 away at Austrian side LASK.



Winks admitted he did not deliberately attempt to score.



"I'd love to say that I did, but I've got to be honest. No, I didn't mean it," Winks told BT Sport: "I saw Gaz (Gareth Bale) running and I just overhit it, but I'll take it."



Meanwhile, Ivory Coast international Pepe, sent off for a head-butt on Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski and criticised by Arteta last weekend, produced a fine finish in the 50th minute, shortly after striking the crossbar with a superb curling effort.



Arsenal doubled their lead five minutes later when Reiss Nelson converted a precise low cross.

