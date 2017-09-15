 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Football


Watch: Ticketless German football hooligans tear Arsenal's stadium apart in London before Europa clash today

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Arsenal's Europa League football match with FC Koln had to be delayed by an hour this morning had to be delayed by an hour, after fans of the German team violently attacked the Gunners' stadium.

Fans of FC Koln lost control after being locked out of their Europa League clash in London.
Source: Football Away Days

An estimated 20,000 Koln fans travelled to London for the match, despite only being given 2,900 tickets, with the supporters who missed out locked out of the stadium.

Amateur footage from the Emirates Stadium showed thousands of Koln fans acting violently, tearing down hoardings and knocking over barriers in the wake of missing out, with match officials being given no choice but to delay the match, seriously contemplating to abandon it altogether.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:28
3
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:20
4
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

01:35
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.

Watch: 'He's given the biggest silver spoon in the country' – Chloe Swarbrick burns David Seymour over 'wasted vote' dig

The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.


00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

All Blacks prop pulled out the year's best line yesterday, dishing it out to a Kiwi journo who said he couldn't scrum. Now, the reply.

01:37
Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

Watch: 'Truly progressive government within our reach' - Greens not taking anything for granted in 'very tight' election race

Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

02:08
That’s according to new data from the 1 NEWS online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis in favour of euthanasia for patients with terminal illness, Vote Compass results show

Despite Bill English not supporting euthanasia 65 per cent of National supporters are in favour of it.

00:57
The National MP said it was one of the most important issues for young people in the coming decades

Labour Party policies 'the best' for young New Zealanders after last night's TVNZ debate - 1 NEWS Facebook poll

A total of 3,065 people took part in the unscientific poll as of 6am this morning after it was posted last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 