Watch: Ticketless German football hooligans tear Arsenal's stadium apart in London before Europa clash today

Source:
Arsenal's Europa League football match with FC Koln had to be delayed by an hour this morning had to be delayed by an hour, after fans of the German team violently attacked the Gunners' stadium.
An estimated 20,000 Koln fans travelled to London for the match, despite only being given 2,900 tickets, with the supporters who missed out locked out of the stadium.
Amateur footage from the Emirates Stadium showed thousands of Koln fans acting violently, tearing down hoardings and knocking over barriers in the wake of missing out, with match officials being given no choice but to delay the match, seriously contemplating to abandon it altogether.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport