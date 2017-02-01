 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: These two goals by minnows Watford leave Arsenal's title dream in tatters

share

Source:

SKY

Title winners don't lose matches at home to lowly teams. But Arsenal did today, losing 2-1 to Watford.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:55
1
Assistant coach Richard Watt had to send the pumped-up pair to a sudden death sprint after neither refused to let go of the baton in the first round.

Watch: Hurricanes heroes Cory Jane, TJ Perenara spark fiery beach flags rivalry during team-building

02:01
2
The 27-year-old who once beat the WBO world heavyweight champion in amateur grade has turned down DUCO events to sign Lou Di Bella instead.

Junior Fa hoping for career breakout away from Parker's 'shadow' with major overseas deal

01:03
3
The Warriors coach said he was impressed with the young fullback’s determination in all aspects of the game.

Warriors name Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as captain plus new superstar addition confirmed

00:30
4
The Kiwi bigman and his All Star teammate instigated OKC’s comeback from an 18 point deficit with some precision passing and high-flying finishes.

Watch: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine for emphatic dunk show to ignite OKC offence

00:39
5
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


02:45
QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.

‘Tekapo, Twizel in the Mackenzie District are up 27 per cent’ - house prices out of main centres continue to rise

QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.


00:44
Invercargill may be hosting the Southland premiere of Pork Pie tonight but more than 100 minis were in attendance at a drive-in screening of the classic film's re-make in Christchurch last night.

Here come the minis! Hundred mini cars pull up for drive-in screening of Pork Pie

Invercargill may be hosting the Southland premiere of Pork Pie tonight but more than 100 minis were in attendance at a drive-in screening of the classic film's re-make in Christchurch last night.

02:39
Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

How serious is the risk of contamination from equipment fail at South Auckland dental clinic?

Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

06:17
The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.

'I think it's time for the PM to get off the fence' - Little scolds English over reaction to Trump's travel ban

The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.

03:00
They're three of more than 40 job categories listed as immediate skill shortages.

Beekeepers, tree doctors and jockeys among listed skills shortages

Despite a net gain of more than 70,000 migrants coming to live in New Zealand in 2016, there is a "massive skill shortage".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ