 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

France has clinched their second World Cup title with a 4-2 win over Croatia in a dramatic final in Moscow featuring a series of firsts and a pitch invasion orchestrated by Russian protest group Pussy Riot.

Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.
Source: SKY

France led 2-1 at halftime courtesy of the first own-goal and the first video-reviewed penalty in a World Cup final. The own-goal off the top of Mario Mandzukic's head was the 12th of the tournament. That's double the previous World Cup record of six.

Croatia rallied to equalize on a terrific left-foot strike by Ivan Perisic, but France took the lead right back when Perisic handled the ball in the area. Argentine referee Nestor Pitana initially didn't call the handball but awarded the spot kick after a video review. Antoine Griezmann converted the penalty to put France back in front.

Four pitch invaders disrupted the game in the 52nd minute for about a minute before being dragged away by security and police. Punk rock group Pussy Riot quickly claimed responsibility for the pitch invasion via social media, saying it was a protest aimed at ending illegal arrests of protesters and to allow political competition in Russia.

Play resumed and France quickly took a 4-1 lead with goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the 59th and 65th minutes before Mario Mandzukic pulled one back for the Croatians in the 69th.

Croatia was playing in its first World Cup final. For France, it was a first World Cup crown since winning on home soil in 1998.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

00:15
2
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

3
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

00:15
4
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

00:15
5
The Kiwi held off his rivals to storm home in emphatic style in Lucerne.

Watch: Dominant Robbie Manson defeats Mahe Dysdale to claim Rowing World Cup gold

00:15
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

Mbappe is the first teenager to score in a final since the legendary Pele.

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

'They’re heroes no matter what the result' - Croatia's footballers uniting a young nation

1 NEWS' Joy Reid has been soaking up the atmosphere in Croatia ahead of their World Cup final showdown.

03:00
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

Good Sorts: Meet the Northland woman who handed in $10,000 worth of jewellery

Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

02:53
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.