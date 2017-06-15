Watch: Teenage footballer throws sideline tantrum after being pulled by manager in World Cup qualifier

Most players hate being replaced during an important match but manage to hide their disappointment from fans and coaches as they exit the field - unless you're a teenage footballer from Luxembourg that is.

Vincent Thill received a yellow card early in the second half with his side down 2-0 against the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifier yesterday when manager Luc Holtz decided to replace the youngster to try and spark something for his team.

Instead, he sparked the 17-year-old, who threw a tantrum and shrugged off the manager's outstretched as he kicked team gear on the way to his seat.