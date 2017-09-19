 

Watch: Talented dog takes over Argentinian football game, determined to take corner

An energetic canine has shown off its footballing skills during a game in the Argentina first division on Sunday.

The playful pooch brought the game between San Lorenzo and Arsenal Sarandi to a standstill on the weekend.
The skillful pooch managed to slip through security and onto the pitch in the match between San Lorenzo and Arsenal Sarandi.

Once on the field it made a beeline for the ball, where it managed to get some quality touches in before Arsenal Sarandi players intervened to try and get the match back underway.

Not to be deterred the football mad dog chased the ball over to the corner in an attempt to whip in a dangerous corner kick.

Unfortunately for the canine one of the San Lorenzo players had other ideas, finally managing to get it away from the ball so play could continue.

Despite the dog's best efforts the game ended in a 1-0 victory to San Lorenzo.

Central and South America

