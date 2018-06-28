Watch: Swiss goalkeeper nets hilarious own goal after ball deflects in off his head

Switzerland have qualified for the round of 16 at the World Cup despite twice losing the lead in a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica, who had already been eliminated.

Costa Rica scored from Bryan Ruiz penalty kick in stoppage time to tie the match, but it didn't affect Switzerland's progression as the second-place team in Group E.

Brazil topped the group after a 2-0 win over Serbia and will play Mexico. Switzerland will play Sweden.

Bjerim Dzemaili slammed in Switzerland's first goal from close range after being set up by a header from Breel Embolo.

Costa Rica got its first goal in Russia when defender Kendall Waston headed in a corner early in the second to equalize.