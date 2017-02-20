Watch: Superstar turns super sub as Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Man United into FA Cup quarters with late winner off the bench

Manchester United turned to Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come to the holders' rescue and eliminate second-tier Blackburn in the FA Cup this morning.

The duo came off the bench with around 30 minutes remaining at Ewood Park and combined to complete United's comeback.

Ibrahimovic ran onto Pogba's long, high pass to clinch the 2-1 victory and a spot in the quarterfinals.

United, the record 20-time English league champions, trailed for 10 minutes in the first half at the home of the 1995 Premier League champions, who have been out of the top-flight since 2012.

On a rare start for Jose Mourinho's side, Marcus Rashford canceled out Danny Graham's opener. The striker was played through by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and he ghosted past goalkeeper Jason Steele before slotting into an unguarded net in the 27th minute.