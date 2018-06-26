 

Watch: Sublime Luis Suarez free-kick bamboozles Russian wall as Uruguay top group with thrashing of hosts

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani scored a goal each and Uruguay went on to defeat Russia 3-0, finishing undefeated in group play and handing the host nation its first loss of the World Cup.

Uruguaysealed top spot in the group with a 3-0 win in Samara.
Source: SKY

Both teams were already assured of spots in the knockout round, but Uruguay's victory put it at the top of Group A and looking toward a match in Sochi against the second-place finisher from Group B.

Uruguay, which also benefited from an own-goal in the first half, had its third straight shutout of the tournament after consecutive 1-0 victories over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

By advancing to the round of 16 with victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Russia secured its best World Cup showing in the post-Soviet era.

