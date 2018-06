Watch: Sublime Luis Suarez free-kick bamboozles Russian wall as Uruguay top group with thrashing of hosts

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani scored a goal each and Uruguay went on to defeat Russia 3-0, finishing undefeated in group play and handing the host nation its first loss of the World Cup.

Both teams were already assured of spots in the knockout round, but Uruguay's victory put it at the top of Group A and looking toward a match in Sochi against the second-place finisher from Group B.

Uruguay, which also benefited from an own-goal in the first half, had its third straight shutout of the tournament after consecutive 1-0 victories over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.