 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Strangest yellow card ever? Player booked by referee for 'trickery'

share

Source:

beIN Sports France

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was left scratching his head, after being booked for trickery in his side's 2-0 win over Nantes.

Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain was shown a yellow after getting on all fours to head the ball back to his keeper.
Source: beIN Sports France

As his side looked to close out their win over the weekend, Verratti cleverly got down on all fours to head the ball back to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

With goalkeepers unable to pick the ball up if passed back by a teammate's foot, Verratti's actions were a clever interpretation of the rules.

However, Verratti was shown a yellow after the referee deemed his actions dubious.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:12
1
It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.

Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball


00:29
2
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

00:27
3
He was nearly stumped, then nearly caught – then finally bowled as the nervous 90s got to the young Black Cap.

Black Caps sweep Bangladesh with thumping nine wicket win on day four of second Test

00:27
4
Paul Daley set up the finishing move with a powerful spinning elbow on Brennan Ward before taking to the air.

Watch: Lights out! British MMA fighter's deadly flying knee KO 2017's best (so far!)

00:20
5

Watch: Incredible before-and-after photos show how avalanche turned idyllic Italian hotel into rubble buried in snow

00:53

Fed up of the wet summer? We've got some good news for you about the weeks ahead

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect "more windows to enjoy the beach".

02:03
The Piano Guys perform at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

'It was an honour... it was an awesome opportunity' - Kiwi who played at Donald Trump's inauguration

NZ-born musician Al van der Beek and his band The Piano Guys went where many other acts wouldn't.

05:15
Police are rolling out more speed cameras and are floating the idea of more serious penalties - but will they work?

'Almost all speed related deaths are either yobbos, blottoed people or outlaw motorcyclists' - road safety campaigner

Police are rolling out more speed cameras and are floating the idea of higher fines - but will they work?

06:02
Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright with a first hand account of being at the inauguration and the first days of Trump's presidency.

'The relationship between the media and the Trump administration is already at loggerheads'

Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright with a first hand account of being at the inauguration and the first days of Trump's presidency.

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ