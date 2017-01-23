Watch: Strangest yellow card ever? Player booked by referee for 'trickery'

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was left scratching his head, after being booked for trickery in his side's 2-0 win over Nantes.

As his side looked to close out their win over the weekend, Verratti cleverly got down on all fours to head the ball back to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

With goalkeepers unable to pick the ball up if passed back by a teammate's foot, Verratti's actions were a clever interpretation of the rules.