 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Straight from the training pitch! Man United's flawless move clinches first leg

share

Source:

SKY

Manchester United closed in on the final of the English League Cup by beating injury-hit Hull 2-0 in the first leg of their semifinal thanks to second-half goals by Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini this morning.

Juan Mata's sweet finish helped clinch a 2-0 win over Hull in the League Cup's first round.
Source: SKY

Mata put United on course for a ninth straight win in all competitions by tapping home from close range in the 56th minute, before substitute Fellaini headed in a second in the 87th.

The second leg is on Jan. 26. Liverpool plays Southampton in the other semifinal, with the first leg on Wednesday.

United dominated throughout, unsurprisingly given the problems faced by an opponent which had an injury crisis so severe that it could only name six substitutes from a possible seven. Things got worse for Hull at Old Trafford, with two players — Markus Henriksen and Josh Tymon — helped off with apparent shoulder injuries.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic absent because of illness, Wayne Rooney was given a start by United manager Jose Mourinho — handing the England captain another chance to break United's goal-scoring record he currently shares with Bobby Charlton (249).

Rooney had two chances to get sole ownership of the record, the first being blocked early on before he shot wide from a narrow angle in the 51st after being released by Paul Pogba's brilliant long pass.

He was substituted in the 59th minute, with his next chance coming against Liverpool in a Premier League match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

By the time Rooney had left the pitch, Mata had given United the lead — potentially from an offside position — and he couldn't really miss after meeting a header across the face of goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, following a right-wing cross from Antonio Valencia.

Hull's makeshift defense was marshalled impressively by Tom Huddlestone — a central midfielder playing at center back — and United was mostly restricted to long-range attempts. One came from Pogba, who struck a free kick against the post in the 73rd.

A 1-0 scoreline would have been something of a success for Hull and its recently appointed manager Marco Silva, a Portuguese coach who has been dubbed the "new Jose Mourinho" after drawing comparisons with the United manager.

Yet, Fellaini's goal, a far-post header from Matteo Darmian's cross, put United even more in control ahead of the second leg.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

00:29
2
The former England cricket star 'didn't think it was right' Adelaide allrounder Kieron Pollard had strapping on his bowling hand.

'I'm not gonna bat until it's off!' Flustered Kevin Pietersen refuses to face BBL star with strapping on hand in bizarre protest

00:30
3
Juan Mata's sweet finish helped clinch a 2-0 win over Hull in the League Cup's first round.

Watch: Straight from the training pitch! Man United's flawless move clinches first leg

4
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey breaks silence after failed UFC return with inspirational quote

01:45
5
The Kiwi batsman went hard before rain stopped play in the second test against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Ross Taylor putting record-equalling chances to back of mind - 'If the hundred comes, it comes'

00:52

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

Two juveniles thought the rudder and underside of the ship was very interesting indeed.

00:48
The PM had been to the same meeting as Jean-Claude Juncker years before, but it seems the Luxembourger didn't recall it.

'Are you not memorable?' Reporter takes dig at Bill English after top European leader didn't remember him

The PM had been forgotten by Jean-Claude Juncker from a meeting years before.

00:29
The robber proclaimed that the act was to draw attention towards 'World War Three'.

Bizarre bank robbery live streamed on Facebook - then he gives the cash away

A man is in FBI custody after apparently taking an Uber driver hostage and forcing him to film his political rants after robbing a bank.

00:58
The PM says the EU values New Zealand’s political and economic stability.

'Aspects taken for granted now matter' - NZ 'aligned' with Europe in time of uncertainty: Bill English

Today was the beginning of the Prime Minister's week long European trip.

00:27
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ