Watch: 'What a start!' Spectacular strike lifts Junior All Whites to the brink of Under-20 World Cup playoffs

The Junior All Whites have put on a clinical performance to beat Honduras 3-1 at Cheonan Stadium in South Korea, giving themselves a chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Myer Bevan scored two goals in his side's 3-1 win over Honduras at the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea.
Source: SKY

The Kiwis managed to get their noses in front early just seconds after the opening whistle.

Honduras had the kick-off but surrendered possession, allowing Joe Bell to loft a long pass forward and into the path of Myer Bevan.

The advancing striker then produced a sublime moment of skill firing an unstoppable shot past Honduras' goalkeeper Javier Delgado that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Bell again popped up in the 23rd-minute as he assisted again kicking a well-placed free kick into the box which Hunter Ashworth managed to flick in with his head despite Delgado getting a hand to the effort.

Honduras did manage to get back into the contest soon after the break as some sloppy defending by New Zealand gave danger man Jorge Alvarez the chance to smash home from close range, after following up a shot that came back off the cross bar.

CHEONAN, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 25: Myer Bevan of New Zealand and Denil Maldonado of Honduras battle for control of the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 group E match between New Zealand and Honduras at Cheonan Baekseok Stadium on May 25, 2017 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Myer Bevan of New Zealand and Denil Maldonado of Honduras battle for control of the ball during their FIFA U-20 World Cup match in South Korea.

Source: Getty

Noah Billingsley had the ball in the net from a corner but the referee had already pointed to the penalty spot, presenting Bevan with the opportunity to score again in the 56th minute.

Bevan coolly slotted his effort low to the left of Delgado for a 3-1 lead.

New Zealand are now second behind France in Group E on four points, which is usually enough to make it past the group stages of this event, especially with the four best third-placed teams also going through to the round of 16.

The Junior All Whites take on France this Sunday at 6pm (NZT).

