Watch: Spirited Senegal perform unique dance before final training for must-win World Cup pool match

Senegal got into the swing of things early in their final training ahead of a crucial Football World Cup match tomorrow morning by performing a team dance as part of their warm up.

Senegal will duke it out with Colombia for a spot in the last 16.
Source: @goal / Twitter

The African team has performed the chanting, swaying movement at trainings prior to their other two world cup games as well - but neither had the same pressure as what Senegal face tomorrow morning.

In their 2am NZT game against Colombia, a win or draw in their final group H match would guarantee them a place in the last 16 as they enter the game one point ahead of their South American rivals.

With Japan sitting first-equal with Senegal on four points in the group, Colombia could sneak through with a draw as well should Japan lose to Poland, but a win would better their chances.

Group H Played Won Drew Lost GD Points
Japan 2 1 1 0 1 4
Senegal 2 1 1 0 1 4
Colombia 2 1 0 1 2 3
Poland 2 0 0 2 -4 0

