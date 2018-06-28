Watch: Spirited Senegal perform unique dance before final training for must-win World Cup pool match

Senegal got into the swing of things early in their final training ahead of a crucial Football World Cup match tomorrow morning by performing a team dance as part of their warm up.

The African team has performed the chanting, swaying movement at trainings prior to their other two world cup games as well - but neither had the same pressure as what Senegal face tomorrow morning.

In their 2am NZT game against Colombia, a win or draw in their final group H match would guarantee them a place in the last 16 as they enter the game one point ahead of their South American rivals.

With Japan sitting first-equal with Senegal on four points in the group, Colombia could sneak through with a draw as well should Japan lose to Poland, but a win would better their chances.