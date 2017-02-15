Watch: Spine-chilling haka bids NZ football legend Steve Sumner a final goodbye
Steve Sumner's coffin marked with his beloved number 10 and decorated with his favourite books was carried by family. The captain of New Zealand's 1982 World Cup football team lost his battle with prostate cancer last week.
The NZ football star passed away last week after losing his battle with prostate cancer.
Malcolmson spoke of his great mate’s time leading the All Whites. The 1982 World Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer.
