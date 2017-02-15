 

Watch: Spine-chilling haka bids NZ football legend Steve Sumner a final goodbye

Steve Sumner's coffin marked with his beloved number 10 and decorated with his favourite books was carried by family. The captain of New Zealand's 1982 World Cup football team lost his battle with prostate cancer last week.
The NZ football star passed away last week after losing his battle with prostate cancer.
Malcolmson spoke of his great mate’s time leading the All Whites. The 1982 World Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer.
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

The parting All Blacks flanker said the fallout from his overseas deal with Bristol Rugby is unfortunate but he has to do right by his family.

Steve Sumner's coffin marked with his beloved number 10 and decorated with his favourite books was carried by family.

The Kiwi playmaker is delighted to be taking his first steps back into professional Rugby League.

Whether the innovation will give New Zealand an edge at this year's America’s Cup in Bermuda is yet to be seen.

The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

A 265kg piece of pounamu has been gifted by Te Runanga o Makaawhio for the national memorial.

Forty-eight hours in and the inferno continues to burn above Christchurch.

