Watch: Southampton’s Nathan Redmond stuns Liverpool with early strike in League Cup

Southampton won the first leg of their League Cup semi-final 1-0 today against Liverpool.
Trent Boult bowling. New Zealand Black Caps v Pakistan. Day 3, 1st test match. Saturday 19 November 2016. Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Live updates: Black Caps strike early against Bangladesh, through Tim Southee

Rafi Firdhaus thought it was one of the great victories of his young career. But he'd made the most rookie of mistakes.

Watch: 'Locally Sauced, you haven't won son!' Blundering Kiwi jockey celebrates Hokitika win – with one lap to go

The former Black Caps captain could only manage 15 runs before he was caught out by Scorchers' Ashton Agar.

Former Black Caps skipper McCullum facing suspension after Heat loss

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

Langdon and Que spent 27 days sailing to Australia.

The PM paid his respects to our war dead at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission monument.

Kiwi WWI heroes remembered as Bill English pays his respects at Belgium memorial

The PM and his wife laid a wreath at the Menin Gate today.

The PM says he'll "just have to wait and see" when he gets to meet the soon to be US President.

'Low on his priorities' – Bill English not holding out hope for meeting with Trump

The PM says he'll "have to wait and see" when he gets to meet Trump.


 
