Watch: South American's penalty miss a candidate for the worst of all-time

A striker for Colombian side Atletico Junior was left scratching his head having produced one of the worst penalties ever seen on a football pitch.

With his side 2-0 up against Tigres yesterday, Teofilo Gutierrez stepped up to the spot in the 78th minute.

But instead of preparing to celebrate, Gutierrez could only watch on in horror, as his scuffed effort sailed high and away to the keeper's left.

To be fair, Guitierrez cannot be solely blamed, with the quality of the pitch possibly responsible for the horrendous effort.