Watch: Socceroos skipper's penalty earns draw with Denmark, keeps Australia's World Cup hopes alive

Mile Jedinak's penalty kick gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Denmark and new life at the World Cup.

Australia and Denmark played out a 1-1 stalemate in Samara this morning.
Source: SKY

Christian Eriksen scored in the opening minutes for Denmark, which has gone unbeaten in 17 straight international matches. But Jussuf Poulsen's handball after a video review set up Jedinak's opportunity in the 38th minute.

Going into the tournament, No. 36 Australia was the lowest-ranked team in Group C with the others all in the top 12.

With a loss to France in the opener, a defeat Thursday would have made it nearly impossible for the Socceroos to advance to the next stage. Denmark, meanwhile, won its first match against Peru.

